IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Daily vaccination targets, session sites reduced
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Daily vaccination targets, session sites reduced

After vaccinating almost 55% of the registered front-line healthcare workers since the Covid-19 vaccine launch on January 16, the district health department has planned to reduce the number of vaccination sites and the daily target
READ FULL STORY
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST

After vaccinating almost 55% of the registered front-line healthcare workers since the Covid-19 vaccine launch on January 16, the district health department has planned to reduce the number of vaccination sites and the daily target.

Officials cited multiple reasons, ranging from apprehension among the health staff to duplicity in data uploaded on Co-WIN platform, for the change in approach and reducing the daily target.

At least 20,380 healthcare workers of the 37,000 registered staff have received the first dose of the vaccines till Wednesday. The health department had carried out vaccinations at 80 to 101 vaccination sites over the last week.

On Wednesday, the number of sites was reduced to 21, with a target of inoculating only 1,050 healthcare workers, with as many as 895 taking the jabs. This included 66 beneficiaries of Covaxin, against the target of 100, and 829 of 950 who were allotted Covishield.

“Vaccination is a voluntary exercise. People can be motivated to come forward, but they cannot be given a shot forcefully. Therefore, it can be only expected that an additional 10% healthcare workers might turn up in the next few days, and the overall coverage of healthcare workers can go up to 65% or slightly more,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

He said that total targets have been achieved at many of the sites, due to which they are no longer needed, and this would also prevent vaccine wastage. “In some hospitals, only a few people out of the targeted are left, for which multiple sites within the same facility are not required. Other issues, like duplicity in the data of vaccine beneficiaries, absence of staff in some hospitals, as they have switched over to other facilities or left the city before the vaccination started, also have to be counted. All this will also lead to a reduction in overall beneficiary numbers,” said Yadav.

Vaccination at limited sites is likely to continue as scheduled until the department gets clarity on initiating inoculation of other prioritised groups like police personnel and urban local body officials.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “On Thursday, vaccination will be held at 23 private hospitals and in at least 10 government facilities. Likewise, on January 29 and 30, there will be only 24 vaccination sites.”

He said that there will be no Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 31, February 2 and 3 as the health workers will be deployed for pulse polio drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP forbids builders to carry out changes in building plans with buyers’ consent

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Builders in Haryana would no longer be allowed to change their building plans without the prior consent of the existing home buyers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Lack of cremation facilities in newer sectors compounds our grief: Residents

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Last month, when Sunil Srivastva, a resident of Sare Homes in Sector 91, lost his mother-in-law, he did not realise that apart from emotional distress, his family would also be facing a logistical nightmare in performing the last rites as it would have to be carried out at a cremation ground located 22 kilometres away, at Madanpuri near Rajiv Chowk
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Duo assaulted by group of 12 while travelling in Sector 40

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
In a case of road rage, two persons were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a group of at least 12 persons in Sector 40, after they had asked members of the group to move two vehicles that were parked in the middle of the main carriageway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to turn Sector 46 market into a polythene-free zone

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started work on converting Sector 46 market into a polythene-free zone
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Rewari residents tell farmers to vacate, expressway likely to be reopened

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A day after protesters carrying out a tractor rally clashed with the police in Delhi on Republic Day, villagers in Rewari asked the protesters in the area to vacate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mercury drops to 6.6°C, mornings to get colder

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Mornings in the city have turned colder this week, with the minimum temperature dipping to 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA revises EDC payment schedule to help builders tide over post-Covid slump

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
With real estate industry being in a state of downturn ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) collection of external development charges (EDC) has taken a significant hit, show official records
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Repetition of beneficiaries a problem, say Gurugram officials

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
To estimate the actual vaccination coverage in the district, the health department has sought to revise the beneficiary list, citing duplicity in data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Daily vaccination targets, session sites reduced

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
After vaccinating almost 55% of the registered front-line healthcare workers since the Covid-19 vaccine launch on January 16, the district health department has planned to reduce the number of vaccination sites and the daily target
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

2,200 booked in Palwal for breaking barricades, trying to move to Delhi through Faridabad

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The Palwal Police on Wednesday booked 2,200 people for allegedly trying to break through their barricades on Republic Day, in an attempt to reach Delhi, where the tractor rally had already turned violent
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

11 drones pressed into service to keep check on farmers’ rally in Gurugram

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The police on Tuesday pressed 11 drones into service to monitor the farmers’ tractor rally at key points along their designated routes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Government employees felicitated for Covid-19 duties at Republic Day celebrations in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Government employees, who actively performed their duties during the Covid-19 outbreak last year, were felicitated during the 72nd Republic Day ceremonies at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Guest house sealed, unauthorised construction razed in Ardee City

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday sealed a guest house and razed excessive constructions at a house in Ardee City
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Locals greet farmers, shower them with flowers during rally

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:05 PM IST
As the convoy of farmers marched along the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Tuesday, locals at various points showered flower petals in a show of solidarity
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Commuters take long detours to reach Manesar, Gurugram

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Hundreds of commuters who were on their way to Manesar, Gururgam and further towards Delhi on Tuesday were in for a tough time as they were forced to take a 40-kilometre detour through Jamalpur, via Sector 10, which connects Hero Honda Chowk to the National Highway-48, due to the farmers’ tractor rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP