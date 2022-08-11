Day 4 of search: Divers enter covered stretch of canal, boy still missing
Gurugram: Search operations to locate an eight-year-old boy continued on Wednesday, more than 72 hours after the child fell in a canal at Gadoli village near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk in Sector 37D. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) used two drones for surveillance and deployed high-power exhaust fans to flush out toxic gases from the covered stretch of the canal to aid search operations.
Dishant Ladot was playing with other children on a road in front of his house along the canal when the incident took place at 4pm on Sunday. The water level in the canal was high due to heavy rain in Gurugram and neighbouring areas that took place earlier in the morning.
A 20-member team of the GMDA, police, fire, and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) involved in the search operation used two drones for open area surveillance. According to Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA, the drones were used to check inside the box drains to ensure of the boy was stuck in any of them.
“We have used JCBs and tractors to open manholes to locate the boy and our teams are coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. The search operation extends downstream till Najafgarh in the open drain. The chances of the boy’s survival are slim. The teams tried to enter the covered stretch but could only move for 100-200 metres due to the build-up of toxic gases. Several manhole lids on the covered stretch were removed to expel the gases. Also, poor visibility due to dirty water made the operation more challenging,” he said.
Singh also informed that divers were able to go inside the covered stretch after high-power exhaust fans were used to flush out poisonous gases. “A GMDA team led by an SDO has been deputed to cater to equipment needs of the rescue workers and divers. The drain is 26.4-km long, of which a 6km area, where the incident took place, is not covered. Industrial effluents across the city is dumped into the canal, which flows into Badshahpur Drain and eventually to Najafgarh,” he said. According to officials, 26.4km of the canal known as Najafgarh Drain comes under the Gurugram district.
Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that the search operation has begun in the open drain towards Najafgarh. “The teams suspect that the boy must have been carried further ahead by strong currents and all possible locations are being searched,” he said.
Kumar said divers from the police, fire department, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and GMDA have been roped in for the search operation. “Even divers from Rohtak, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar were engaged in searching the boy in the drain up to Najafgarh. At least four inflatable motors were engaged,” he said.
Family members, relatives, and villagers are still sitting at the, hoping the boy will be located soon. “We are still hopeful as we have not seen the body. Miracles do happen and we are waiting for one such miracle to happen with us,” said Jyoti, Dishant’s mother.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
