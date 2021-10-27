Day after contractor booked for extortion, illegal parking lots under scanner in Gurugram

A day after a private parking contractor was booked for extortion, police on Tuesday formed six teams to check if commuters were being charged illegally at any other parking lot.

Police said the parking lot business has expanded in the city in the last 10 years and several people charge fees for parking on private land without informing the landowner.

The teams will survey illegal parking spaces in the city, said police, adding that crime investigation units are also likely to conduct surprise raids.

Commissioner of police KK Rao said that many private contractors are operating unauthorised parking lots in the city and the police have registered cases against at least 50 people in the last three years. “They charge parking fees without even informing the landowner--such cases have been reported from Galleria, Sushant Lok, Sector 57 and Palam Vihar areas. Strict directions have been given to all police stations and crime units to keep a check on such illegal activities. Anyone found operating unauthorised parking spaces will be booked for extortion,” he said.

On Monday, a private contractor of a car park facility in Rajiv Chowk was booked on charges of extortion for allegedly charging a trucker ₹40,000 for parking his impounded vehicle at the lot for 18 days. The contractor was charging ₹100 per tyre per day, against a maximum charge of ₹100 per vehicle per day.

Police said the most complaints of overcharging at parking lots have been received from Rajiv Chowk, Sector 57, Sushant Lok, and Sadar market area.

Rao said contractors will have to display the charges at the entry of the parking lot. “The charges are fixed. Residents should inform police if they find anyone asking them to pay extra and not giving them a receipt,” he said.

Residents have alleged that parking contractors are fleecing them, and despite repeated complaints to the nearest police stations, nothing has been done.

Vatsala Sharma, a resident of DLF Phase 4, said people charge a minimum of ₹30 for them to park their vehicle on any vacant land adjacent to commercial complexes or local markets. “Despite paying, the risk is ours if anything is stolen from the car. One cannot question the parking staff as they are not even polite and end up threatening us if we ask for a parking receipt,” she said.