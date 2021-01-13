IND USA
DC asks stakeholders to submit objections to proposed circle rates

As homebuyers and stakeholders in the real estate sector expressed concerns over the administration’s proposed circle rates, officials on Wednesday called for objections to be submitted by January 15
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST

As homebuyers and stakeholders in the real estate sector expressed concerns over the administration’s proposed circle rates, officials on Wednesday called for objections to be submitted by January 15.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner, said that the issues and concerns raised by the stakeholders will be considered and addressed appropriately. Garg, who was addressing a press conference at the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday morning, also said that no major changes in circle rates have been proposed this year and rates have been increased only for areas at the periphery of Gurugram.

A circle rate is a minimum value set by the government at which a property can be sold. Garg also said that circle rates will be implemented from April 1 this year and that the next revision would be from next January.

“The exercise to formulate the circle rates was carried out at the tehsil level by taking local inputs. Previous rates and present market conditions were taken into account while calculating these rates. We shall consider the objections after January 15 and send a final proposal to the state government after February 15,” Garg said, adding that the proposal was posted on the website of the district administration on December 15 for public access.

Referring to the proposed circle rates for 2021, Garg said that no major change in rates has been proposed for Gurugram and Sohna tehsils, with changes proposed for Badshahpur, Qadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils. In Pataudi, the committee has proposed an 8% increase in rates for residential areas and a 12% increase for commercial areas. For Farrukhnagar, a blanket increase of circle rates from 2% to 10% has been proposed for commercial, residential and agricultural properties.

The district administration has also proposed an increase in circle rates in Manesar. Garg said that earlier, plots located in the industrial area of IMT Manesar were kept out of the purview of circle rates so far, but that they have decided to implement a revision from this year.

For Wazirabad tehsil, the administration has proposed an increase in circle rates for group housing societies located along the Golf Course Road. Circle rates of 9,000 per square feet and 7,000 per square feet have been fixed for Emaar MGF projects and Emerald Greens, and The Icon, respectively, while a rate of 23,000 per square feet has been proposed for Aralias, Magnolias and Camellias.

Referring to the problems being faced by buyers and sellers in the registration of properties, Garg said the system would be streamlined further to ensure that it becomes seamless.

