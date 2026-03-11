Delhi scrap dealer stabbed to death in Faridabad over money dispute

A 31-year-old scrap dealer from Delhi was allegedly stabbed to death after being brought to Faridabad over a financial dispute, police said on Tuesday. The family had filed a missing person complaint at Chandi Mahal police station in Delhi on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Arib, a resident of Daryaganj in Delhi. Police said his partially decomposed body with multiple stab injuries was recovered from a large plot with dense vegetation in Sector 60 between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, though investigators said the murder had taken place on Friday.

Police said stray animals had partially mutilated the body before it was discovered.

Investigators said Arib’s family had filed a missing person’s complaint at Chandi Mahal police station in Delhi on Saturday, following which an FIR for wrongful restraint was registered and an investigation was launched.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said two suspects have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the murder. “They are being quizzed. It has come to light that there was a financial dispute between them which resulted in the murder,” he said.

Investigators said Delhi Police was tracing Arib’s whereabouts and reached the accused during the investigation. Officers said the duo were questioned and allegedly confessed to killing Arib after bringing him to Faridabad on Friday. “It appears to be a premeditated murder. We are in the process of recording the statement of the deceased’s family to register a murder case at Adarsh Nagar police station after which the duo will be formally arrested,” Yadav said.Police said further investigation is underway.