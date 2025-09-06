Delhi suspends 235 pharmacy licences, highest in three years

The Delhi drugs control department has suspended 235 pharmacy licences in 2024-25, the highest in the last three financial years, according to official data. The suspensions, described by the department as a “punitive action”, were imposed for a range of violations by pharmacists across the city. By using forged or illegally obtained licences, unqualified individuals are able to open chemist shops and sell medicines, including prescription drugs, without oversight. (AP)

In the financial year 2024-25 (April to March), 235 licences were suspended and 14 cancelled for failing to comply with norms. This marks a significant increase compared to previous years: 179 suspensions and 38 cancellations were recorded in 2023-24, while 208 suspensions and 23 cancellations were reported in 2022-23. Over the past three years, the total stands at 622 suspensions and 75 cancellations.

Explaining the process, an official from the department said, “During our inspections, if we find violations, including dubious documents submitted for licence registration or missing paperwork, then as a punitive action ,the department has the authority to suspend the licence. This means that for the stipulated number of days, the pharmacy using that licence cannot operate. In grave cases, such as when a pharmacy or pharmacist is found selling narcotics or habit-forming drugs, the department cancels the licence altogether, which means it cannot be used to run any pharmacy.”

Officials said fake pharmacy registrations and licences obtained without proper documentation have long been a concern in Delhi’s pharmaceutical sector. By using forged or illegally obtained licences, unqualified individuals are able to open chemist shops and sell medicines, including prescription drugs, without oversight. “This not only undermines legitimate businesses but also poses a serious risk to public health, as such outlets often fail to follow proper storage, quality, and dispensing norms,” one official said.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, noted that the higher numbers reflect greater vigilance rather than a worsening situation. “The issue of fake licences being used to set up pharmacies in the city is not new. It has existed for decades. But with increased vigilance and inspections, more irregularities are being detected and acted upon. The menace has come down in scale, though the numbers may suggest otherwise,” the official said.

The department recently added drug inspectors after a five-year gap, allowing it to conduct a higher rate of inspections. “This year, after five years, the strength of drug inspectors has increased due to new recruitment. Subsequently, in the next annual report, the data will show a significant increase in the number of violations, as the increased manpower will lead to an increase in the number of inspections conducted,” the official added.