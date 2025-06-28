Delhi-Jaipur e-way traffic to be diverted on Dwarka e-way to avoid snarls

The Gurugram traffic police will divert commuters going towards on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway to the Dwarka Expressway to prevent traffic jams amid monsoon showers and waterlogging, officials said on Saturday. A car stuck on a waterlogged service road along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on June 17. (PTI)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajesh Kumar Lohan held a meeting with zonal traffic police officers on Thursday to finalise a diversion plan. "Immediate action will be taken in case of waterlogging. Traffic going towards Delhi via the Delhi-Jaipur expressway will be diverted to the Dwarka expressway for easy movement. Officials have also been directed to pinpoint potholes and get them patched so that no waterlogging takes place. We have also received complaints that some business establishments release sewage or dirty water on the roads. Directions have been issued to record videos of such activities,” he said.

Additionally, the traffic police will deploy “32 cranes, two hydras and 100 police personnel round-the-clock throughout the city,” officials said.

Waterlogging is a severe problem of stretches of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) such as Narsinghpur, Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk.

Traffic officials said that underpasses will be blocked with barricades so that commuters cannot use them in case they get flooded.