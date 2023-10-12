News / Cities / Delivery boy absconds with 71 mobile phones in Ghaziabad

Delivery boy absconds with 71 mobile phones in Ghaziabad

ByManjiri Chitre
Oct 12, 2023 02:04 PM IST

A delivery boy of a private company delivering Flipkart goods stole 71 mobile phones and absconded in Ghaziabad.

In a shocking incident, a delivery executive of a private company delivering Flipkart goods in Ghaziabad, allegedly stole 71 mobile phones and absconded. The incident came to light after the area manager of Heighting Logistics - which is responsible for delivering products to customers - Vipin Kumar Rathore, registered a complaint against the man at Indirapuram police station on Wednesday night.

The investigation is underway and the police are currently on the lookout for the delivery person.
According to officials, the accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, left with 71 mobile phones to deliver, reported Dainik Bhaskar. However, none of the shipments were delivered to customers.

Upon realising the alleged crime, the area manager contacted Kumar, however, the latter reportedly gave Rathore a death threat.

In a similar such incident, the Delhi police last month busted a syndicate that stole mobile phones in India and smuggled them to Bangladesh via West Bengal. Three people were arrested in connection with the case - two from Delhi and one from West Bengal, as the police recovered 112 phones.

According to the police, the gang had supplied over 2,000 phones valued at around 4.5 crore. The police also seized a motorcycle from the accused persons and said the recovered premium phones were worth around 25 lakh.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
