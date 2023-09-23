3 held with 112 phones after cops bust gang in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they busted a syndicate that stole mobile phones in India and smuggled them to Bangladesh via West Bengal, adding that three people have been arrested in connection with the case — two from Delhi and one from West Bengal — with 112 phones. The recovered premium phones were worth around ₹ 25 lakh total. (Representational image/ AP)

Police said the gang has supplied over 2,000 phones valued around ₹4.5 crore total. Police seized a motorcycle from the suspects and said the recovered premium phones were worth around ₹25 lakh total.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo identified the arrested suspects as Akhil Ahmad, and Nawab Sharif — both 25 and arrested from Delhi — and Sabir Sardar, 26, arrested from Bangaon in West Bengal.

On September 19, the team received inputs regarding the syndicate. Raids were then conducted in the Jaitpur area from where Ahmad and Sharif were nabbed. They were riding a bike with a backpack containing 112 phones, suspected to be stolen from Delhi and NCR.

The duo’s interrogation revealed more about the organised network that stole mobile phones. “Ahmad and Sharif dispatched over 160 parcels, each containing 14 stolen phones, amounting to a staggering total of 2,240 phones since 2022 from Delhi to Kolkata. Most of these parcels (155) were destined for Sardar and one Shyamal Rudra. The latter operates a phone repair shop in Bangaon, West Bengal. From there, the phones were passed on to one Jankinath, who further managed their sale in Bangladesh,” the DCP added. Police said the phones were passed on to one Saddam in Bangladesh.

“Our team has arrested Sardar while efforts are on to nab the remaining members of the syndicate, including Rudra and Jankinath,” added the DCP.