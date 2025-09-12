Delivery executive dies while trying to avoid collision with a stray dog in Bajghera

A 35-year-old man died while trying to avoid collision with a stray dog that had suddenly jumped in front of his motorcycle in Bajghera, police said on Thursday. Police said, few eye witnesses saw that the accident took place due to a stray dog.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Kumar, a resident of Palla in Faridabad. Police said he worked for an app-based delivery platform as a delivery executive and was travelling to Manesar from Delhi when the accident took place between 6pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday night.

Investigators said that Kumar was wearing a helmet and was riding his motorcycle at a slow speed. However, a stray dog suddenly jumped before him from the roadside which forced him to take a sharp turn to avoid collision.

Sandeep Kumar, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said that Kumar’s motorcycle skidded as he lost balance. “Unfortunately, he ended up colliding with the concrete divider. His helmet had come off after he hit the road due to which he sustained severe head injuries,” he said.

Investigators said that commuters and locals had alerted the police control room following which emergency response vehicle reached the spot and he was rushed to the Sector 10A civil hospital in an ambulance for treatment but was declared dead by the doctors on arrival.

Police said, few eye witnesses saw that the accident took place due to a stray dog.

The deceased’s family has denied any foul play and on the basis of their complaint, an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being carried out at the Bajghera police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday.