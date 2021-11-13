Delivery executive forced into car, robbed at gunpoint in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 26-year-old delivery executive of an e-commerce company was allegedly forced into a car from Bilaspur crossing by assailants who reportedly robbed him of his belongs at gunpoint and later threw him out of the vehicle at an isolated stretch in Rewari, said police.

According to the police, the victim, Ashish Kaushik, a resident of Jharsa village in Gurugram, was waiting for a vehicles at the Bilaspur crossing to return home after finishing his shift at an e-commerce company in Pathredi village, when a white coloured Swift car offered him a lift.

“I saw there were already six men in the car and so I refused. But two men got down and pushed me inside and threatened to kill me. Within seconds, one of them took me at gunpoint and asked for my belongings. They forced me to share my ATM and digital payment passwords and transferred all my savings to their accounts,” he said.

Police said the suspects took out his debit and credit cards and ₹4,000 from his wallet and asked for the password PIN of ATMs.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police(crime), said, “The suspects drove the car towards Tauru and kept threatening him. They pushed him out near Sunari village from where he reached a petrol pump and borrowed a mobile phone from a nearby shop to inform his family.”

Kaushik’s uncle later reached the spot and took him home. He later registered the case at the Bilspur police station.

The police lodged an FIR against six unidentified people under section 365 (kidnapping), 395(dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of arms act against unidentified persons.

Sangwan said such cases increase during the winter when gangs start resurfacing. “We have formed teams and are conducting investigation to identify the vehicle used in the crime and the suspects. There is a possibility that suspects are out on bail,” he said.

Police said lift and loot cases are mostly reported from Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk areas late at night.