Demolition drive to be conducted against encroachments on Old Gurugram roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will conduct a demolition drive against encroachments on several key roads across Old Gurugram following complaints submitted to the Samadhan Shivir chaired by the deputy commissioner, officials said on Wednesday. GMDA on Thursday will carry out a demolition drive on MG Road starting from Iffco Chowk up to Sikanderpur, they added. GMDA carries out a demolition drive against illegal encroachments on the Sector 50-51 and 50-57 dividing road in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA, said that the enforcement team will start an anti-encroachment drive on key stretches from Sohna Chowk to Railway Station, around Mahavir Chowk, on New Railway road, from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Pataudi Chowk, on Gurudwara road, and on Jharsa road.

“Our team conducted a survey on Wednesday on some of these stretches and we have identified encroachments on public land and roads which will be removed on priority. Several shop owners near the railway station have extended their establishments while illegal vendors have spread their wares on entire footpaths. This causes traffic congestion and problems for pedestrians,” said Bhath.

“Illegal encroachments are a major reason for traffic congestion and pedestrian accidents and these will not be allowed on city roads,” Bhath added.

The campaign in Old Gurugram will be conducted in coordination with MCG and the traffic police, and public announcements will be made to ensure that violators leave the area on their own. “If the encroachments are not removed voluntarily then strict action will be taken,” said Bhath.

MCG recently conducted a four-day-long anti-encroachment drive from Rajesh Pilot Chowk to Vatika Chowk along the Southern Peripheral Road and cleared 30-metre-wide green belts comprising 80 acres on both sides of SPR were cleared of encroachments, said officials.