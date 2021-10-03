Dengue: 21 cases reported in a week in Gurugram, 13 hotspots identified

Over the past week, 21 cases of dengue were reported from across the district that took the total tally to 53 cases this year, with over 50% of the total cases reported from Wazirabad, officials of the health department said.

With this, the total number of dengue cases has exceeded the count of 52 reported in 2020 and 22 reported in 2019, amid the health department raising concerns over a possible spike in the diseases during the festive season. Officials said that cases are likely to increase due to an influx of migratory population over the next few weeks and increased social interactions.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Cases of dengue will continue to increase this year and we are likely to reach the peak by early November. Usually, around this time of the year, many people from different states come to Gurugram for pregnancy deliveries, treatment and routine immunisation. We are keeping a close watch on such population along with focal spray and residual spray in areas along the border.”

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said they are complying with directions issued by the health department for conducting anti-larval activities.

“The entire supervision for anti vector-borne operations, including fogging, is carried out by the health department. Based on their directions, MCG teams are sent to different parts of the city for such activities,” a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

The health department has asked the local agencies to ensure that fogging is being done on a regular basis at the hotspots identified, along with rest of the city.

So far, Gurugram has reported two cases of malaria. No cases of chikungunya have been reported this year till now.

Yadav said that the district task force would be meeting next week to assess the situation and identify more hotspots for increased surveillance. So far, the health department has identified 13 hotspots in the city, from where dengue cases have been reported.

According to the health department, almost 50% of the dengue cases this year have been reported from Wazirabad, with Palam Vihar, Basai, Jharsa village and Kanhai Colony, among others, also identified as hotspots.

On September 15, the state health department asked all the districts to step up the surveillance by increasing sample collection for dengue and malaria at outpatient departments (OPDs) and flu corners at primary health centres and community health centres and conduct testing on the people daily to avert an outbreak. All multi-purpose health workers have also been instructed to carry out source reduction and anti-larval measures in both, urban and peri-urban areas, especially in districts adjoining the National Capital Region (NCR).

Officials of the district health department said they have increased surveillance for dengue and malaria over the past few weeks. The district health department has also started screening in areas located at borders with other states and districts.

Yadav also urged people exhibiting symptoms to consult doctors immediately and not self-medicate, which could lead to further complications.