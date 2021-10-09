Dengue case count reaches 108 ahead of predicted November peak

The dengue case count in the Gurugram district has reached a five-year high, with the addition of seven new cases on Saturday taking the total to 108, even as officials are anticipating a further spike.

Officials had predicted that cases will be high this year and that they would peak in November.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “With increased cases of dengue, we have increased sampling and surveillance. We have already identified 13 hotspots and more areas are being identified. Next week, the district task force will also be meeting, after which the number of hotspots might be increased. The peak for dengue cases is likely to hit by October end or early November.”

According to the health department data, over the past five years, 86, 66, 94, 22 and 51 cases of dengue were recorded in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Officials said that this year, over 2,000 samples have been collected for the dengue test in the district so far.

Doctors from hospitals across the city said that over the past few weeks, the maximum number of patients at the out-patient department have been complaining of viral fever, high fever, cold or cough.

At Civil Hospital in Sector 10, almost 90% beds of the hospitals are occupied with patients suffering from viral fever, while 10 of the 30 beds in the dengue ward are currently occupied.

Dr Manish Rathi, deputy medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, said, “Around 500 patients walk in with fever or similar symptoms in the OPD for our internal medicine department. Most of the beds in the hospital are occupied by patients suffering from viral fever.”

Dr Amitabh Parti, director (internal medicine), Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, “At this point in time, there must be at least eight to 10 patients of dengue and the criterion for hospitalisation is when platelet count is 50,000 and below. Since last week, there has been a surge of 15-20% in the number of dengue cases. Fewer than 5% of those patients require transfusions when the platelet count drops to below 20,000, but most of them are recovering on their own. So, the severity of dengue cases is much less. Dengue shock syndrome or dengue haemorrhage is very rare.”

Last week, the district administration had also issued two helpline numbers, 18001801817 and 0124-44055779, for residents to request fogging drives in their areas from 9am to 5pm.