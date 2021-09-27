Dengue fear: Clear stagnant water, increase fogging, say residents

Amid rising dengue cases, residents from different localities in the city have demanded increased fogging to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. Over the past two days, nine new cases of dengue have been reported in Gurugram, taking the tally to 32 this year.

Residents said that fogging is being done in their respective localities only after the issue is raised on social media or complaints are filed separately.

Mahendra Tiwari, a member of the managing body of Sagar Kunj group housing society in Sector 9A, said that since the starting of monsoon, water has been stagnating around their society that is leading to more chances of breeding of mosquitoes. “Both the front and back sides of our society have stagnant water, which not just stinks but is also a place for mosquitoes to breed. I have complained to the authorities in person, but no action is taken until the matter is raised on social media. Today (Monday), fogging was done in my locality only after I wrote to the authorities on social media,” Tiwari said.

MD Goel, a resident of Khushboo Apartments in Sector 9A, expressed similar concerns and said fogging has not been done regularly. “Last year and even this year, during high Covid-19 cases, fogging was done a few times, but since July, fogging has not been done in our locality. Stagnant water is also not cleared out, which keeps accumulating with every spell of rain,” he said.

Residents from newer sectors of the city said they have also raised the issue of water stagnating on green belts and roads with authorities several times, through complaint letters, but there has been no action on the ground.

Praveen Malik, the vice-president of United Association of New Gurugram, a body of 40 housing societies from sector 77 to 90, said, “Fogging in housing societies here is being done by the RWAs or developers, but in areas outside the societies, nothing has been done this year. Officials, last week, said that they are acquiring machines on a temporary basis, but no action is visible on ground. The cases of dengue are already rising, and we are still witnessing rain, it is high time that authorities start taking action.”

Meanwhile, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said that intensive fogging was carried out before the monsoon season.

“Prior to the monsoon season, we had carried out an intensive anti-vector operations, such as fogging, introduction of gambusia fishes in water bodies, simultaneously with sanitising operations during the second Covid-19 wave. Since then, we only carry out fogging operations in areas where we receive complaints from residents, and for other parts of the city, it is done under the supervision of the health department,” a senior MCG official privy to the matter said.

The official said that there are over 110 workers, from the MCG and health department, who are executing anti-larvae operations in the city.

Gurugram, this year, has reported 32 cases of dengue with officials from the health department stating that more cases are likely to be reported. However the situation is not alarming yet. Last year, Gurugram had reported 52 cases of dengue.

Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “We are seeing a rise in dengue cases, and more are likely to be reported over the next few weeks, but a higher positivity rate is not a problem. So far, we have not witnessed any fatalities, so the situation is still under control. But, due to prolonged monsoon, higher cases are likely this season.”

At the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, doctors said that around 50% patients in the internal medicine department’s out-patient ward are reporting fever, influenza or similar complaints.