DHBVN launches surcharge waiver scheme for electricity consumers

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has launched a surcharge waiver scheme for all consumers whose electricity connections were snapped after June 30 for non-payment of dues.

The DHBVN will waive the entire surcharge of the outstanding bill if consumers pay the principle amount in lump sum, said a spokesperson of the power utility.

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Friday said the scheme will be available till November 30.

“The first and second wave of Covid 19 has badly affected both people and the economy. The DHBVN will waive off the entire surcharge of the outstanding bill on payment of the principal amount in lump sum,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, DHBVN said consumer can also avail of this scheme by depositing only 25% of the original amount and pay the remaining balance in six instalments. This way, all surcharges till June 30 will be waived on deposit of the entire principal amount.

The order issued by DHBVN said, “Reconnection will be made on payment of 25% of principal outstanding amount.”

In rural areas, panchayats who have given consent for the implementation of Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon Yojana and even residents of those villages, where the Yojana has been launched, will be able to avail of the surcharge waiver scheme.

However, those consumers whose cases are pending in the court cannot avail the scheme. The minister said the scheme will only be applicable once the court cases are withdrawn.

A DHBVN official in Gurugran said information regarding the surcharge waive scheme is available on the website.