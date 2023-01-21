Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DHBVN order to expedite power connections in industries

DHBVN order to expedite power connections in industries

gurugram news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) has empowered superintending and chief engineers to approve new power connections and electrification plans for industrialists and developers, said officials on Friday

DHBVN order to expedite power connections in industries
DHBVN order to expedite power connections in industries
ByDebashish Karmakar

Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) has empowered superintending and chief engineers to approve new power connections and electrification plans for industrialists and developers, said officials on Friday.

The move will expedite the electrification process as earlier, approvals were only given by DHBVN’s Hisar headquarters, officials added.

The order, delegating approval authority to the superintending engineers (operation) and chief engineers (operation), was issued on Wednesday by the chief engineer (commercial), who is posted at the Hisar headquarters, said officials. They said that earlier, only CE (commercial) at the headquarters was empowered to approve load and electrification plans for major projects in all the 11 circles under DHBVN, including two in Gurugram, where sanctioned load exceeded 500KVA.

A senior DHBVN official said that the decision was taken after developers and industrialists of Gurugram urged Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala during a meeting held on January 4 to ensure that new connections get approved quickly.

Chautala assured necessary action during the meeting and had asked discom officers to ensure quality power supply to industries.

ML Rohilla, superintending engineer (circle-1, Gurugram), said that the order has also empowered SEs to approve new connections with 2MVA load. “Those with load above 2MVA and up to 5MVA will be approved by the CE and above 5MVA load will be approved by the CE (commercial) at the Hisar headquarters,” he said.

Rohilla said that the approval authority was decentralised after city-based industrialists and developers urged the power minister for a solution to the delays in approvals. “Now, new connections will be issued in much lesser time,” he added.

Officials said that though the entire process is online, developers and industrialists keep dedicated human resources only for the purpose of continuous follow-ups by visiting Hisar in order to get quick power approvals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out