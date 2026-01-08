DHBVN to reduce power tariff for gaushalas in Haryana to ₹2 per unit

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) will now provide concessional electricity tariff to registered gaushalas across southern Haryana at a rate of ₹2 per unit, said officials on Wednesday. The new policy has been notified through a circular issued by the chief minister. The subsidy will be admissible strictly on metered, actual consumption, officials said. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to the circular, starting from January, gaushalas registered with the Haryana Gau Seva Aayog are eligible for the subsidised tariff, and the remaining cost of electricity will be borne by the state government as subsidy. The subsidy will be admissible strictly on metered, actual consumption, officials said.

To be sure, earlier the price was around ₹7 per unit.

DHBVN officials said that all electricity connections will be meter-based, and the subsidised tariff will apply only for gaushala-related activities. Electricity consumed for any other purpose will not qualify for the concessional rate.

DHBVN managing director Vikram Singh said that the move was aimed at supporting registered gaushalas and streamlining power connections for them. The verification of registration will be carried out by the concerned sub-divisional officer (operation) through email or official correspondence.

The circular stated that gaushalas operating at multiple locations under a single registration number will now be eligible for separate electricity connections, subject to approval from the Gau Seva Aayog.

The ₹2 per unit tariff will be applicable separately from electricity duty, municipal tax, panchayat tax and fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge (FPPAS). DHBVN said its billing software will clearly display the subsidy component separately in each billing cycle.

The latest circular replaces the earlier one issued in 2021, which has now been withdrawn. DHBVN has directed all field officers and staff to ensure compliance with the revised instructions and to implement the policy uniformly across its operational areas.

DHBVN supplies electricity across southern Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Narnaul and adjoining districts, catering to both urban and rural consumers.