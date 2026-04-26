DLF clears debris in phases 1, 2 post DTCP anti-encroachment drive

Real estate giant DLF on Saturday began clearing construction waste and debris from DLF Phase 1 and Phase 2, following directions from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) after a five-day enforcement drive, officials said. Teams deployed to remove debris, clear right of way after anti-encroachment drive across 17 colonies where illegal structures were demolished. (HT)

Senior officials from DLF Utilities said multiple teams have been deployed to remove debris from internal roads and clear encroachments within the right of way across both colonies, in coordination with DTCP.

The move follows a large-scale anti-encroachment drive by the DTCP enforcement wing across 17 residential colonies, including DLF phases 1 and 2, during which hundreds of illegal structures such as ramps, stairs, boundary walls, guard rooms, and private parks on public land were removed. The department had also written to DLF, directing it to clear debris from internal roads in these colonies.

Even as responsibility for debris clearance across all 17 colonies remains unresolved between the municipal corporation and DTCP, DLF Utilities said its exercise in the two colonies it maintains is aligned with DTCP’s action.

Nitya Mohan, head (facilities and security), DLF Utilities Ltd, said the drive began from E Block of DLF Phase 1 and is ongoing in both colonies. “The ongoing exercise is focused on removal of encroachments and immediate clearance of debris from public areas, green belts, and road stretches to restore access, safety, and planned infrastructure usage,” Mohan said.

“All actions are being carried out in coordination with the concerned authorities, and residents are requested to refrain from any re-encroachment to ensure long-term compliance and upkeep of the city,” Mohan added.

DTCP officials said the anti-encroachment drive will continue in the coming weeks across all licensed private colonies, and a monitoring mechanism will be put in place to prevent re-encroachment.