Drive sober or face consequences, warn Gurugram cops

The Gurugram Traffic Police has intensified efforts to curb incidents of drunken driving ahead of New Year’s Eve, setting up special checkpoints across the city. Police said the penalty for drunken driving is ₹ 10,000, and the driving licence of the offender is liable to be suspended for three months. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Police said the penalty for drunken driving is ₹10,000, and the driving licence of the offender is liable to be suspended for three months. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virender Vij said New Year celebrations often see an increase in alcohol consumption, which significantly raises the risk of road accidents.

“We have set up specialised drink-and-drive checkpoints to deter any violations. Our priority is the safety of the public and ensuring celebrations remain peaceful,” said Vij.

More than 80 traffic personnel will be deployed at eight designated locations to ensure the safety of citizens and the smooth vehicular movement. The checkpoints will be manned by a team comprising 8 traffic inspectors, 16 zonal officers, 8 road safety officers, and 50 additional personnel. In addition, DCPs across all zones have been instructed to establish alcohol-detection barricades in their respective areas to enhance vigilance.

The traffic police have also directed bars and restaurants in Gurugram to prevent customers from driving under the influence. Owners have been urged to encourage alternative transport arrangements for their patrons to avoid legal repercussions and ensure public safety.

This year, the traffic department has already issued 25,968 challans, including 219 to women drivers, for drunk driving from January 1 to December 30. Officials warned that anyone caught driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve will face strict action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The measures are designed to ensure that the New Year is celebrated joyfully but safely,” said Vij. “We urge citizens to act responsibly, as reckless behaviour could lead to severe consequences.”

With these stringent measures in place, the Gurugram Traffic Police aim to foster a safer environment for all, turning festivities into an occasion marked by responsibility and caution.