Driver held for obscene act in front of woman during cab ride

A 23-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly engaging in an obscene act while ferrying a 29-year-old woman passenger in Gurugram on Thursday morning, senior police officers said. The victim told HT that she booked a cab on Thursday morning to reach her office as per her usual routine.

Police said the suspect has been booked under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75(2) (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar police station following a written complaint from the victim.

The accused was later nabbed from Bhondsi, Gurugram. He hails from Banihari in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and holds a BTech degree. The cab used in the incident was also recovered.

The victim, a resident of a housing society in Sector 47 and as a senior executive at a Germany-based multinational firm in Cyber Hub, told HT that she booked a cab on Thursday morning to reach her office as per her usual routine.

She said around 9am, when the cab was near Millennium City Centre, she allegedly noticed the driver acting inappropriately.

“I soon noticed that he was engaged in a sexual act. Without raising the alarm, I clandestinely recorded a video of him using my smartphone while he was involved in the act,” she said.

The victim said that after recording the act, she alerted the police control room. “I remained seated inside the car to ensure that the driver doesn’t flee. I asked him to halt near the traffic signal at Millennium City Centre, to make it easy for police to locate us,” she said.

“When I spotted the police, I got out of the cab to wave at them to signal my location. However, taking advantage of the situation, the cab driver fled,” she said.

A police officer said the woman was taken to the DLF police station in Sector 29 to file a complaint, but was asked to reach out to the Sushant Lok police station due to a jurisdictional issue.

She was again asked to go to Gurugram Sadar police station, where the complaint was finally received and FIR registered.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the woman police personnel accompanied her at all the stations to help her register the complaint.

The officer said the victim’s statement was also recorded before a judicial magistrate. “Police have seized the video of the incident as evidence. It will be sent for a forensic analysis,” he said.

The senior officer said the cab is registered in Uttar Pradesh, and the owner has been contacted. Two teams have been formed to trace the suspect as soon as possible, he added.