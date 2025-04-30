Menu Explore
‘Drunk’ driver injures four in Gururgam; FIR registered

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 30, 2025 06:45 AM IST

Police said the driver was taken for a medical examination at the Sector 10A civil hospital, where the doctors confirmed alcohol consumption.

Four people were injured, one critically, after a 24-year-old allegedly intoxicated woman rammed her speeding car into an autorickshaw in Sector 53 at around 1.30am Saturday, Gurugram police said on Tuesday.

The Hyundai Creta and the auto rickshaw were seized by the police.
The Hyundai Creta and the auto rickshaw were seized by the police.

According to police, the accident took place near Shalom Hills International School on Saint Thomas Marg. One of the victims, Mansi Gupta, 28, suffered severe head injuries and was kept under observation at a private hospital in Sector 43. “She had a several-inches-long deep cut and required a dozen stitches,” police said. Three others — Harsh Sharma, 30, an investment banker; Niharika Gupta; and the auto rickshaw driver — were also injured but discharged later, police said.

The car driver, Guntas Kanwar, a resident of Park View Spa, Sector-47, was allegedly found “completely drunk” at the scene with two friends, said Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police PRO. “They lay there disoriented in an injured state for several minutes until some commuters scrambled for help,” Kumar added.

Police said Kanwar was taken for a medical examination at the Sector 10A civil hospital, where the doctors confirmed alcohol consumption. However, she refused to provide a blood sample, officers aware of the incident said. The Creta and the rickshaw were seized, they added.

Initially, no FIR was registered as victims were unable to file a complaint. An FIR was finally lodged on Monday, based on Sharma’s complaint, under sections 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act at Sector-53 police station. Kanwar has been served a notice and will be arrested by Wednesday, police said.

