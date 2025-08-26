Drunk driver mows down cop during Gurugram vehicle check, arrested

A police officer was severely injured after being mowed down by a speeding car during a routine vehicle check on MG Road early Sunday, officials said on Monday. The incident took place around 12.30am in front of MGF Metropolitan Mall, where a team of five personnel led by chief inspector Sandeep was conducting vehicle checks. Police signalled a cab approaching from Iffco Chowk to stop but the driver suddenly accelerated in an attempt to flee. (Representational image)

Investigators said the police team flagged down a car approaching from Iffco Chowk. As officers moved closer, the driver suddenly accelerated in an attempt to flee. Police said the car rammed barricades and hit sub-inspector Lakhpat Rai, who was standing nearby. The driver fled after the collision.

Rai, in his written complaint, said: “Despite knowing that the police personnel could get hurt, he still drove the car at a very high speed and hit me directly, due to which I got seriously injured and I fell on the side.”

According to Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, the vehicle was a Maruti Suzuki Dzire with three passengers. “The car driver fled towards Sikanderpur. The police personnel at the spot alerted other teams and rushed the injured SI to Sector 10A civil hospital,” he said. The vehicle was intercepted near Sikanderpur after a chase, and the driver was arrested.

The suspect was identified as Sonu Kumar, 28, a civil engineer from Jhajjar employed at a private company in Panchgaon. A medical examination confirmed he was drunk at the time. Police said the SI sustained bruises, cuts, and a spine injury and was under treatment at the civil hospital.

On Rai’s complaint, an FIR was registered at DLF Phase-II police station under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 223(4) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, , along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving. The accused was produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.