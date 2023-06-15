DTCP seeks details of home registries from tehsildars in Gurugram

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has asked tehsildars across the district to share details of all registries, whose occupation certificates (OCs) have been issued under the self-certification scheme by private architects. The department had given permission to private architects to issue OCs under the self-certification scheme on November 16 last year. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

The department had given permission to private architects to issue OCs under the self-certification scheme on November 16 last year, but they were asked to submit the detailed file of the registries.

Rajesh Kaushik, Gurugram district town planner, said he has written to the tehsildars of Gurugram, Wazirabad, Manesar, Sohna, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Kadipur, Harsaru and Badshahpur and asked them to share details of registries that have been carried out on the basis of OCs issued by private architects.

“We want to check the veracity of these registries and check whether proper documentation has been carried out. Also, we have noticed that in some cases, the registry has been carried out without submitting the file to the department, which is mandatory,” Kaushik said.

As per the notification issued by the department on November 16, registered architects from the Council of Architecture were permitted to issue OCs under the self-certification scheme and submit the file to the DTCP’s planning office.

Officials said not submitting the documentation to the DTCP office is a violation of rules, and they want to ensure that this practice is curbed.

DTCP officials also said that in some cases, the building plan has been sanctioned for only two floors but some of the owners have constructed four floors and got the registries done in violation of rules. Once the documentation of registries is examined and verified, such violations will be identified and action will be taken against such violators, they added.

