DTCP clears 7,500 encroachments in five-day drive across 15 colonies

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said it had removed over 7,500 encroachments from more than 15 colonies during a five-day demolition drive that concluded on Wednesday. A detailed report is being prepared for submission to senior officials in Chandigarh, officials said. During a five-day demolition drive that concluded on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Following the drive, the department said it will coordinate with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and developers responsible for maintaining these colonies to ensure that the right of way on internal roads is restored and kept clear. Officials added that the MCG will be asked to remove construction waste from these roads.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said the five-day exercise was among the largest anti-encroachment drives in the city, carried out on the directions of the state government in compliance with a Punjab and Haryana High Court order related to the stilt-plus-four policy.

“In the past five days, enforcement teams removed over 1,500 boundary walls and fences from public roads, demolished more than 1,200 ramps and illegal staircases, and cleared over 800 encroached green areas. Teams also removed around 700 guard rooms, over 300 kiosks and 300 illegal gates. Front portions of more than 2,000 houses were cleared, and over 200km of internal roads were made encroachment-free. A detailed report is being compiled and will be submitted to higher authorities,” he said.

DTCP officials said the maximum action was carried out in DLF Phase 1, DLF Phase 2 and Palam Vihar, where illegal fencing in front of over 1,000 houses was removed.

“This drive will continue in a phased manner across all licensed colonies to comply with directions of the authorities and the high court. We will also engage with municipal authorities and developers to ensure that roads and public areas under their control remain free of encroachments,” Madholia said.

The department said it has written to the MCG to take charge of internal roads in 14 plotted colonies that have already been handed over for maintenance, and to ensure that the right of way is maintained as per approved layout plans.

“The maintenance of roads in these colonies now falls under the jurisdiction of the MCG. It is requested to restore internal roads as per the approved right of way and to remove debris left at sites following the encroachment removal drive,” Madholia wrote.

The MCG has placed responsibility for clearing construction and demolition (C&D) waste on the department of town and country planning (DTCP). In a letter dated April 23, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya directed the DTCP’s enforcement wing to ensure that all C&D waste generated during the demolition drive is promptly transported to the designated processing plant in Basai.

“Strict monitoring must be carried out to ensure compliance at all levels,” the letter said.