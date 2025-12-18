DTCP halts registries for Gurugram Sector 84 project after licence lapse

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday said it has recommended stopping all property registrations linked to Raheja Trinity, a commercial project developed by Raheja Developers in Sector 84, after cancelling the licence issued to the project for failure to renew it. Officials said the developer failed to seek renewal years after expiry, while the company has disputed the move and claimed it applied for renewal. (File photo)

DTCP officials said the action was taken following directions from the director of the town and country planning department after the developer did not apply for renewal of the licence even years after its expiry. The enforcement wing of the department has also directed that all construction and development work at the site be stopped immediately.

According to the order issued by the district town planner (DTP), enforcement licence number 26 was granted by the Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, to Raheja Developers on May 17, 2013, for developing a commercial colony over 2.281 acres of land. The licence was valid till May 16, 2019. Under the Haryana Development and Urban Areas Regulation Rules, renewal of a licence must be sought at least one month before expiry. However, Raheja Developers Limited failed to apply for renewal even several years after the licence lapsed, the order said.

Considering the expiry of the licence and failure to renew it as serious negligence, the DTCP enforcement wing has asked the sub-registrar, Manesar tehsil, not to register any sale, conveyance or lease deed related to the Raheja Trinity project.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said the licence was cancelled as per the directions of the director, DTCP. “We have recommended that all registries of property should be stopped. The developer had failed to renew the project licence and also not paid the external development charges to the government,” he said.

Navin Raheja, chairman and managing director of Raheja Developers Ltd, disputed the action. “The license was to be renewed. We have applied for the same already... and we are already making provision for extra benefits to our existing customers by additional area allocation under mixed land TOD,” he said.