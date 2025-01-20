DTCP issues notice to owners of 258 ‘illegal properties’ in DLF Ph-1

Continuing its crackdown on illegal construction and violations, the enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Sunday issued show cause notices to 258 property owners in DLF Phase 1 for illegal commercial activities and construction violations. The move follows a survey conducted under the direction of the Punjab and Haryana high court. (Representative image) The enforcement drive stems from a high court directive last year after a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) filed a petition highlighting violations in DLF Phases 1 to 5 in June 2021. (Reuters)

DTCP survey covered 3,658 houses in DLF Phase 1, identifying violations in 301 properties as per the Haryana Urban Development Act, 1975. “We have issued show cause notices to 20 houses in the EWS category and 238 in the general category. Notices were served under the Haryana Urban Development Act, 1975, with a seven-day deadline for owners to file replies,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner.

Madholia said that DTCP could escalate action if replies are unsatisfactory. “Restoration orders may follow, and steps like sealing, cancelling occupation certificates, or even demolitions could be taken,” he added. The department also plans to ask revenue officials to halt property deed registrations for these houses.

The enforcement drive stems from a high court directive last year after a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) filed a petition highlighting violations in DLF Phases 1 to 5 in June 2021. Madholia said that 4,000 houses in these areas were found to have violations, ranging from minor to major.

On Saturday, DTCP’s enforcement team conducted a sealing and encroachment removal drive in Palam Vihar. Six illegal units on four plots were sealed for unauthorised construction, while a gym in Palam Vihar Vyapar Kendra Market was also sealed. Additionally, kiosks and encroachments from common areas were removed.

According to officials, DTCP plans to submit an action-taken report during the next high court hearing on January 23. “We are taking action as per submissions made in the high court and will update the court on further steps,” said Madholia.