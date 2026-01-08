DTCP plans to auction guest house permits in DLF Phase 3

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to issue permissions to run two guest houses in DLF Phase-3 (Sector 24) on an auction basis, in compliance with orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, given that the number of applicants are more than the number of permits. A senior DTCP official said that the auction process will be carried out manually and a three-member committee has been formed to hold the auction.

According to the department, there are 12 applicants for the two facilities. The total land area of 5,500 square metres, of the applicants combined, exceeds the prescribed limit, officials said.

“Guest house permissions will be granted in sector 24 through auction due to the number of applications exceeding the prescribed limit. The entire process will be conducted transparently and in accordance with the rules. This action is being taken as per directions of DTCP,” Renuka Singh, senior town planner, town planning (Gurugram).

A senior DTCP official said that the auction process will be carried out manually and a three-member committee has been formed to hold the auction. It will be headed by the senior town planner, and includes the DTP (planning) and an officer from the headquarters in Chandigarh.

DTCP officials said that notices will be issued to all applicants to participate, and they have to deposit “earnest money” of ₹1 lakh (demand draft) to participate in the auction. The bidding will start at ₹1,000 per square metre.

The DTCP implemented the guest house policy on April 8, 2021, under which a plot for a guest house must have minimum area of 500 square yards and a maximum area of 1500 square yards. This plot must be located on a 24-metre-wide road or a main road with a service road. Under the policy, guest houses can be permitted in any sector, up to a maximum area of 1.25 acres (approximately 6,000 square yards). This facility is provided only in those sectors where electricity, water, sewerage, and other development works have been completed.

New permissions are stopped as soon as the prescribed limit is reached, the DTCP officials said. They also said that this is the first time the department will use an auction to grant permissions for operating guest houses.