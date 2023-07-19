Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Chintels: DTCP receives interior evaluation report of towers E and F

ByAbhishek Behl
Jul 19, 2023 11:37 PM IST

DTCP officials said the report will be tabled in the district committee meeting this week and thereafter shared with flat owners

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) said on Wednesday that it has received the interior evaluation report of towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso apartments in Sector 109.

Residents of E and F towers of Chintels Paradiso. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
DTCP officials said the report will be tabled in the district committee meeting this week and thereafter shared with flat owners. It will be based on this report that the committee will decide the price that the builder will have to pay each flat owner, said officials.

The interior evaluation report has taken into account the value of interior work carried out by owners, the value of furniture and fixtures installed in the flat, electrical works and other internal works that have been carried out by the flat owners at their own expense, said officials.

Both towers E and F have been declared unsafe for habitation by the district administration and residents were made to vacate them. The builder, Chintels India Limited, agreed to buy back the unsafe flats at the rate of 6,500 per square foot, plus other charges such as stamp duty and the cost of interior works carried out by the buyer.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) on Wednesday said, “We will share the report with owners after detailed discussions by the committee on its recommendations,” he said.

He said all efforts are being made to ensure that the evaluation process is completed at the earliest so that compensation can be paid to the flat owners.

The district administration, in the last week of February, shared the final interior evaluation report of Tower D, and also declared that towers E and F are unsafe for habitation and must be vacated. Later, in June, it was announced that these two towers will also be demolished. Till date, the district administration has declared four towers of the Chintels Paradiso condominium unsafe and these are D, E, F, G.

Six floors of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso collapsed partially on February 10 last year, killing two residents. The Haryana government had recommended a structural audit of the condominium to assess the safety of towers. It is on the basis of the structural audit that the district administration has decided four towers unsafe.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

