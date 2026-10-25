DTCP takes action against six illegal colonies
The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished six unauthorised colonies being developed across Gurugram, including Budhera and Kherki Majra villages, DTCP officials said
The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished six unauthorised colonies being developed across Gurugram, including Budhera and Kherki Majra villages, DTCP officials said.
The drive was carried out with assistance from police officials at the Rajendra Park station.
According to enforcement officials, the colonies were being developed without due permission from the competent authority. During the drive, enforcement teams demolished boundary walls, plinth-level structures, private offices, sewer lines and earthen road networks across these unauthorised colonies.
Officials said three unauthorised colonies spanning 16 acres near Dwarka expressway were demolished. During the drive in these three colonies, the teams razed around 300 metres of farm boundaries, 10 plinth-level structures (DPCs), two property dealer offices and the entire network of earthen roads.
In Budhera village, officials demolished an unauthorised colony, spread across 10 acres, where farmhouses were being built. They also took down the entire earthen road network there.
District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said the demolition drive also covered a one-acre unauthorised colony in the revenue estate of Kherki Majra village, where a sewer line and the entire earthen road network was taken down.
Officials added that an unauthorised colony spread across two acres in the revenue estate of Gurugram was also demolished. The enforcement team demolished the entire earthen road network, a sewer line and a container office at the site, they added.
“The colonies were being developed without due permission from the competent authority. The owners and dealers sell plots to gullible buyers, who will lose their investment as these don’t have legal permission,” he said, adding that the department has also appealed to buyers to refrain from investing in such colonies.
DTCP officials said the operation covered a total area of around 29 acres across six unauthorised colonies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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