DTCP to take action against builders for not sharing project details

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to take action against 22 builders who have not shared the details of properties and projects that have been developed by them or are under development
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to take action against 22 builders who have not shared the details of properties and projects that have been developed by them or are under development.

DTCP officials said information is being sought from the developers regarding the number of units developed, those under construction, project area and similar other points as the department is building a statewide database of realty projects.

DTCP officials on Monday said that show-cause notices are being sent to around 12 developers, who have not shared any detail with the department, along with 10 others, who have furnished only partial details of their projects. Officials said, till date, property details of around 3.5 lakh units have been obtained and these will be uploaded on the database so that information about projects is available on a real-time basis.

Apart from creating a centralised database, property owners whose details are fed into the system would not be required to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department for registration of property deed, required under Section 7A of the Haryana Urban Development Act, said officials.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said that work on building database is going on and action would be taken against developers, who don’t share details. “The planning wing is preparing this database and it will also take action,” he said.

In another development, the enforcement wing of DTCP carried out a demolition drive on a large plot of land in Sector 14 opposite the Airforce School, said officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that a large road network and 40 plinths were demolished in the drive. “We had earlier taken action at this site but the owners did not refrain from violations so a comprehensive exercise was carried out today to clear out the area,” said Bhath.

Officials also said that they will keep strict vigilance on plots in area around IAF depot as they have received complaints in this regard. “We will be keeping a watch in this area as well along with outskirts of the city,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement.

