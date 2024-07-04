Duo molests minor girl, one held

Gurugram The girl was repeatedly harassed and molested by the duo, police said. (Representative photo)

Two men were booked for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl, their neighbour in a housing building in Sector 33, Rajiv Chowk, police said on Thursday. One of them was held.

The incident took place around 2.15pm on Tuesday, wherein the duo allegedly blocked the girl’s path while she was walking down the stairs and passed lewd comments.

A senior police official said that the girl asked them to let her pass through, but the duo molested her, following which she raised the alarm. “The suspects fled the spot and the girl ran back home to alert her mother,” he said.

The family alerted the police about the incident in the evening, following which a case was filed. Investigators said the suspects allegedly harassed the victim on a few occasions earlier too, but she did not report them.

Inspector Arjun Dev, station house officer of Gurugram Sadar police station, said one of the suspects was absconding.

An FIR was registered against the two suspects under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday.