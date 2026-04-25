Dust, debris remain in 14 colonies as civic bodies spar over responsibility

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) urged the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to remove the construction and demolition (C&D) which emerged following a demolition drive by DTCP. However the civic body refused to do so saying that it does not fall under its responsibility, MCG officials. This comes after the DTCP, under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had conducted a demolition drive from April 18 to 22 in at least 15 licensed colonies across the city.

This comes after the DTCP, under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had conducted a demolition drive from April 18 to 22 in at least 15 licensed colonies across the city.

On Thursday, the DTCP wrote a letter to the MCG, urging it to remove the C&D waste present at the sites. The letter, seen by HT stated that the 14 colonies fall under the jurisdiction of the MCG. “Consequently, maintenance of roads in such colonies is now under the jurisdiction of MCG. Hence, it is requested to restore the internal lanes of these colonies as per the right of way (ROW) approved in layout,” stated the letter.

The colonies included South City I and II, Malibu Town, Ardee City, Rosewood City, Uppal Southend, Mayfield Garden, Vipul World, Sushant Lok I, II and III, Greenwood City, Palam Vihar and Suncity Sector 54.

Responding to DTCP, MCG on the same day issued a letter, seen by HT stating that as per the C&D Waste Rules, 2025, and the C&D waste policy of Haryana government, rule 6(2), the waste generator shall deposit the waste at the designated processing plant or collection point.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner said that the C&D waste must be handled and disposed in a scientific and timely manner to ensure environmental compliance in the city.

The letter further stated that the C&D waste generated during the demolition drive must be transported and deposited at the designated C&D waste processing plant in Basai. “Strict monitoring may also be carried out by MCG to ensure compliance at all levels...any non-compliance in this regard shall invite action under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986,” the letter mentioned.

Meanwhile, residents have also raised concerns over the accumulation of C&D waste in their localities.

Pawan Yadav, RWA president of Sushant Lok II and III, said the waste is not just an eyesore but is also increasing dust levels in the area. “There is already very little road sweeping in our locality. On top of that, C&D waste has been lying in front of our houses. There is no accountability,” he said.

Residents of Greenwood City and Rosewood City, however, said they were cleaning the waste in their areas.

Vineeta Khosla, RWA president of Greenwood City C Block, said residents collectively cleaned up the area on their own. “We anticipated this situation after the drive, and had already planned that we would not wait for the authorities to act,” she said.

While Ashok Yadav, RWA president of Rosewood City, Sector 49, said that they had to pay ₹15,000 for tractor trolleys to remove the debris lying around.

Meanwhile, Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said, “The maintenance of the roads falls under the jurisdiction of the MCG. Hence, we have urged them to dispose off C&D waste. We will review the response and take necessary action.”