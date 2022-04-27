Dust storm triggers power outages in Gurugram
Gurugram: A squall on Monday night, which lasted for about an hour, caused power to be disrupted for several hours in the city, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said on Tuesday.
Officials said that several trees were uprooted and electric poles were damaged in at least 50 areas, including sectors 14, 38, 47, 56, Rajendra Park, Pataudi, Farrukh Nagar and Sohna, caused the disruption, but all the problems were resolved by Tuesday morning.
They said that in some areas electricity supply was disconnected as a precautionary measure as soon as strong winds started blowing, but power was restored between 30 minutes and 90 minutes after the storm died down in most of the locations.
Officials, however, did say that most of Sector 4 remained without power for at least 12 hours after an electricity pole was damaged due to strong winds causing disruption in distribution lines.
Authorities also said that they received a large number of complaints from residents of New Palam Vihar, Rajendra Park, Sector 4, Basai, Bhawani Enclave and Shikohpur because power was not restored in these areas even till Tuesday morning.Power was restored by noon on Tuesday at most of these places.
Officials said that the storm resulted in the breakdown of 11kv feeders near Haldi Ram, Shiv Shakti, Munjal Showa, Chelawas, Khanpur, Patali and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Farrukh Nagar) for more than two hourson Monday night.
Six agricultural feeders in Manesar also suffered breakdown for several hours due to the storm.
Residents said due to the lack of electricity, they also had to do without water for most of Tuesday.
Joginder Singh, founder president of Sushant Lok (phases 2 and 3) residents’ welfare association, said power supply remained disrupted for three or four hours in the area after the storm. “This resulted in acute water scarcity in the morning. No water was available for the whole day in the area. We only received water supply in the evening. These two phases in Sector 57 have around 25,000 residents,” he said.
Dhruv Bansal, the administrator and spokesperson of DLF residents’ core association, said around 200,000 residents of phases 1, 2 and 3 faced at least seven hours of power disruption after Monday night’s storm which was followed by water supply issues. “The water booster stations could not be operated due to power cuts. Thus, tanks could not fill up and there was no supply of water for the whole day in the three phases. On Tuesday evening too, there was a power cut just at the time of water supply,” Bansal said.
Bansal said that residents spent heavily on water tankers to fulfil the needs for the day.
Manoj Yadav, superintending engineer (DHBVN) of Gurugram 1 circle, said that most of the power supply was restored soon after the storm ended after authorities removed obstacles such as trees and branches which had uprooted and fallen on supply lines.
“No major infrastructure was damaged in circle 1 after the storm. Except for a few isolated areas, all power supply was restored to normalcy soon after squall had subsided,” he said.
PK Chauhan, superintending engineer (DHBVN) of Gurugram 2 circle, said all the main distribution lines became functional soon after the storm ended.
“Due to feeder breakdown at a few places, residents suffered for three or four hours. At least 25 poles had collapsed in Sohna from the storm. Tubewell supply lines in Sohna suffered but domestic supply was restored quickly there,” he said.
Finger prints from previous murder sites to be matched with ones at Khevrajpur
Prayagraj police will match the finger print samples found at crime scene at Khevrajpur with those found from the murder spots of similar incidents in the past. Police said this would help establish if any particular gang was behind multiple murders in trans-Ganga area including the recent one in which five members of the same family battered to death in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area.
MSCB to offer loans to 250 Yerawada jail inmates
PUNE In a first in the country, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank will start a loan scheme for prisoners from Yerawada jail wherein a total 250 prison inmates will get loans in the first phase after which the loan scheme will be extended to other prisons in the state. The programme will be held in Yerawada prison, Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar said.
Woman dies, 3 hurt as fire breaks out at scrapyard in IMT Manesar
A 48-year-old woman died while three people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a scrapyard, spanning across 30 acres adjoining a slum cluster, and gutted as many as 100 shanties near Kankrola village in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, on Monday night. Firefighting and rescue operations got over after 14 hours. C caught fire, in which 15 shanties and two vehicles were gutted.
Statewide protests: ‘Punishment postings’ draw Roadways, PRTC employees’ ire in Ludhiana
Alleging that Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees were being posted to distant places as punishment for raising their voice against the government, contractual staffers took out a rally at the bus stand on Tuesday. Employee unions held statewide protests and demanded that transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar revoke the transfer orders. District president Satnam Singh said they have been demanding regularisation of contractual staff, and addition of more buses to the fleet.
Hospital, real estate projects likely to come up around Sultanpur National Park
Two private housing projects and a private medical college and hospital are likely to come up in the so-called eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram according to minutes of the latest meeting of the National Board for Wildlife. There is also a zonal master plan for the management of the ESZ. Member of NBWL, R Sukumar said that bio-medical waste generated from the hospital should not flow into the sanctuary according to the minutes.
