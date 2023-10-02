Dwarka Expressway residents protest against Delhi govt, demand better roads

Residents of sectors along the Dwarka Expressway will hold a peaceful satyagraha protest on Monday to demand repairs and revamp of Raghopur road and SMDC Bamnoli Bajghera toll road connecting Gurugram and Delhi, which are under the ambit of the Delhi government, residents said on Sunday. HT Image

The Delhi government did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Residents of Sector 108/109 said that for many years, Raghopur road and SMDC Bamnoli Bajghera toll roadhave been riddled with deep potholes. Sunil Sareen, a resident of Imperial Gardens of Sector 102, said that amid enforcement of Grap (Graded Response Action Plan) rules in Delhi and the National Capital Region, this main stretch connecting Delhi and Gurugram has been neglected by the Delhi government for a long time, resulting in massive dust pollution.

Dheeraj Kapoor, a resident ATS Kocoon society in Sector 109, said that several accidents have occurred as a result of the potholed road. “We want to request the Delhi government to start the repair of these roads,” he said.

Residents said that they had already sent many email requests to the Delhi government, and to the area MLA of Delhi, but that despite assurances, nothing had been done on the ground. They also met and requested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Gurugram, but with no success.

“All our efforts to get the Raghopur Road repaired have failed. The Delhi government has just forwarded our emails from one person to another. There are four-foot-deep potholes and so much dust that sometimes we can’t see the road. If need be, we will approach the National Green Tribunal,” said Gaurav Prakash.

Komal Ahuja, another resident of ATS Kocoon, said Raghopur Road is the only lifeline for residents of Sectors 104 to 114 on the Dwarka Expressway, but the road is now completely broken and neglected by the local authorities.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents. ...view detail