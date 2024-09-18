Election observers stress strict 40L campaign expenditure limits

Expenditure observer of Pataudi and Badshahpur assembly constituencies Shravan Kumar Bansal on Tuesday directed all candidates contesting the upcoming assembly elections to maintain accurate records of their campaign expenditures and ensure they do not exceed the ₹40 lakh spending limit set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He instructed candidates’ agents to keep their expenditure registers up to date and informed them that expenses incurred from the day of nomination until the declaration of results will be counted towards the total expenditure. Posters of candidates preparing to contest the assembly elections hang on an electricity pole at Patel Nagar. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“The ECI has set a spending limit of ₹40 lakh for the assembly elections, and all candidates must stay within this limit. Video surveillance teams are closely monitoring election expenses, and all expenditures are being recorded in a shadow observation register,” Bansal said during a meeting on Tuesday. Officials said that in case of over expenditure, they are empowered to stop candidate’s campaigns and seize campaigning materials as a countermeasure.

Meanwhile, Sameer Verma, the general observer appointed by the ECI for the Pataudi and Sohna assembly constituencies, held a meeting with electoral officials and candidates, including their representatives, at the SDM office in Pataudi. The meeting was organised to provide essential guidelines for ensuring a smooth election process while reinforcing adherence to the expenditure limits set by the ECI.

“It is crucial to ensure that the 2024 assembly elections are conducted with full fairness and transparency. Flying Squads, Static Surveillance Teams (SST), and Video Surveillance Teams should work with complete dedication to ensure compliance with the rules. Any violations would result in immediate action, as per the law,” Verma said in the meeting.

Verma added that candidates must secure permission for public events such as rallies and meetings, which must be held at designated locations only. Verma also instructed returning officers to ensure all polling stations are adequately equipped with drinking water, restrooms, proper lighting, and wheelchair ramps to facilitate disabled voters.

“The ECI has published a detailed booklet containing relevant rules and information for candidates. Citizens can seek election-related information via the toll-free number 1950 and report any Model Code of Conduct violations through the C-Vigil app. Permissions for election events and other activities can be obtained online through the Suvidha porta,” he added.