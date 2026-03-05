Energy drinks, treatment by quacks behind deaths in Chayansa: Palwal DC

Consumption of energy drinks and treatment by unqualified medical practitioners were identified as the primary causes behind the deaths reported in Chayansa village of Haryana’s Palwal district, an official said on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Harish Kumar Vashisht was addressing a press conference on the findings of the probe. (HT photo)

Addressing a press conference at the Mini Secretariat in Palwal, deputy commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashisht revealed that according to a report submitted by expert teams from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as well as specialists from Pune and Chennai, eight out of 13 affected patients in the village died due to complications linked to the consumption of energy drinks and treatment administered by quacks.

Also Read: Death toll rises to 3 in Chembur construction site accident

Dr. Vashisht said the district administration has initiated an investigation into the energy drink samples and has registered first information reports (FIR) against five unqualified practitioners allegedly involved in providing treatment to the patients. Authorities are closely monitoring the case and taking necessary action to prevent further incidents.

He added that due to timely intervention by the district administration and the health department, the situation in Chayansa village is now fully under control.

Health department teams continue to remain active in the village and are monitoring residents for any symptoms.

“The administration’s objective is not only to control the disease but also to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future,” the deputy commissioner said.

He urged villagers to immediately visit health camps or nearby government hospitals if they experience any symptoms so that timely diagnosis and treatment can be provided.

Officials informed that a special campaign has been launched to investigate energy drinks and crack down on quack doctors in the district. The administration has also taken steps to improve sanitation, ensure safe drinking water and strengthen healthcare arrangements in the village.

Health department teams are conducting medical camps in the village, where tests including Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, OT and liver function tests are being carried out.

Avoid treatment from quacks, DC urges residents

The deputy commissioner appealed to residents to remain cautious and avoid seeking treatment from unqualified practitioners.

“Such individuals often practice without proper medical degrees or licences, which can put patients’ lives at serious risk,” he said, adding that incorrect medication or treatment can worsen health conditions and lead to severe consequences.

He advised residents to consult only registered and qualified doctors for medical treatment and warned against the reuse of disposable syringes. The health department, he said, is continuing its drive against illegal medical practitioners and urged people to report such cases to the administration.