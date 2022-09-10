Ensure RFID tags installed outside all 316,000 houses by Nov 30: MCG
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday directed the officials of its sanitation wing to ensure that radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags are installed outside all the 316,000 households across Gurugram district by November 30, said officials on Friday
During a review meeting on sanitation works in Gurugram, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja directed the officials to construct a control room at the Sector 39 office of MCG for real-time monitoring of door-to-door collection of waste through RFID tags. Door-to-door waste collection is a major issue in Gurugram, said officials, adding that “a MCG survey — conducted in July — revealed that 30% of the routes for door-to-door collection of waste are not being covered by its concessionaire”. MCG started installing RFID tags on the households in June this year.
“So far, 11,500 RFID tags have been installed outside households across Gurugram. We are on track to complete the deadline set by the MCG commissioner,” said Deepak Sharma, project manager of Rosmerta Technologies Limited — MCG’s concessionaire for the project.
MCG officials also said that once all the RFID tags are installed, each garbage collector would have a RFID reader. “After scanning, details such as the date and time of collection of waste would be immediately sent to MCG’s control room, and real-time garbage collection monitoring could be done through that. This will also be beneficial to ensure that garbage collectors mandatorily handover waste to a third party, or dump it at vacant areas... MCG will have records on the collection,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.
Another benefit of RFID tags, officials highlighted, was that MCG can quickly dispatch a garbage collector to households if a designated collector fails to turn up on a particular day. MCG officials privy to the matter said that the control room at MCG’s Sector 39 office will be set up by October this year, and that the installation of RFID tags and monitoring of waste collection are part of Phase 1 of the project.
“In the next phase, we will develop an app through which residents can also monitor their daily collection of waste, and raise complaints regarding discrepancies in the data. Furthermore, RFID tag scanners will also be upgraded to provide details on the quantity of waste collected from each household,” said another MCG official, on the condition of anonymity.
All safety facilities in hotels, eateries under MCG radar
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Friday directed the officials of the civic body, Farukhnagar Municipal Committee, and municipal councils of Sohna and Pataudi-Mandi to take action against hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and eateries that do not have necessary safety and welfare facilities in place, violating National Green Tribunal orders.
Farooq Abdullah chairs all party-meet over proposed inclusion of non-local voters
JAMMU: Former chief minister and chairman of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Dr Farooq Abdullah chaired an all-party meet at hDr Farooq Abdullah'sBhatindi residence here on Saturday over the proposed inclusion of around 2.5 voters including non-locals in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. “The meeting was chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah. PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti besides leaders of other political parties attended it,” said a police official.
Caught on camera: Elephant chases safari goers at Karnataka's Nagarahole Park
A bunch of safari enthusiasts had a close encounter with a tusker in what seemed to be another thrilling day at Karnataka's Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and many users were all praises for the driver, who kept Prakash's cool while the elephant was chasing them. Twitter users also identified the driver, calling him Prakash and saying he was experienced and skillful.
19 furnish fake gunthewari docus, Hadapsar sub-registrar office lodges 7 FIRs
The Hadapsar sub-registrar office on September 3 lodged seven FIRs against 19 persons for submitting bogus gunthewari papers and forged non-agriculture documents. The sub- registrars office has stated that their office including building permissions department have been cheated by the accused. The IGR office in April had ordered a probe into the alleged 112 cases related to bogus non-agricultural land documents registered recently in office number 3 during the past few months.
Global Village Idiot: How to build a meal around four mushrooms
Earlier this week, I woke up at 5.45 one morning, made chai and strolled around the terrace wondering what to rustle up for breakfast for the family since it was my turn cooking. The chai is an important part of my day. The smell of newsprint is intoxicating. I am learning to brew a potent ginger chai and usually have three-and-a-half mugs of it within the first two hours of waking up.
