Expect more rain, gusty winds in Gurugram, says IMD

The city on Wednesday witnessed cloudy weather with strong, gusty winds throughout the day followed by light and scattered rain, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, adding they have issued a yellow alert in the district for Thursday, forecasting heavy rain with thunder and lightning in some places.

Wednesday’s average rainfall was recorded at 1.5mm and the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.8°C, while the minimum was recorded at 24.8°C.

According to Manmohan Singh, director, IMD Chandigarh, cloudy weather will prevail in south Haryana and Gururgam on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rain is expected in this region for the next two days following which the precipitation will recede. Temperatures are expected to dip by two to three degrees over the next few days. The cause of the rain is a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal which is moving towards eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Singh also said that while moderate rain was observed in south Haryana on Wednesday, many parts of north Haryana and Punjab, including Ambala, Panchkula and Chandigarh, received a good amount of rain in the last 24 hours.

“The general cloudy weather and strong, gusty winds will provide relief from the sultry weather across the state,” he said.

City residents said that they were expecting heavy rain throughout the day. “The heat and humidity have been unbearable for the last few days. We are expecting cooler weather in October but if doesn’t rain, the humidity will continue to make life difficult,” Sanchit Madan, a shop owner in Palam Vihar, said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Gurugram was recorded at 136 on Wednesday, falling in the moderate category. The AQI is expected to improve over the next few days as strong winds, coupled with moderate rainfall dissipate air pollutants.