Fake broker circulates distress sale ad of DLF Golf Links penthouse in Gurugram

A Gurugram resident has approached the city’s cyber police alleging that a fake property advertisement circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms has falsely projected his luxury penthouse in DLF Golf Links as a “distress deal”, causing reputational damage and mental distress, officials said. The complaint seeks removal of the ad and action to curb misuse of WhatsApp for fraudulent real estate listings. (File photo)

According to the complaint submitted to the police commissioner, an unidentified individual posing as a broker has been circulating messages on WhatsApp statuses and groups claiming that a penthouse located at The Magnolias, DLF Golf Links on Golf Course Road, is being sold at a distressed price of ₹70 crore. The complainant stated that the property is not on sale and that he has been residing there for over a decade.

The complainant, Kunwer Sachdev, founder of Su-Kam and Su-vastika, said the misuse of such terminology was misleading and defamatory. “The use of the term ‘distress deal’ wrongly implies financial hardship and creates a false narrative in society. This is fraudulent and defamatory, and such cases are on the rise,” Sachdev said, urging police to identify the person behind the advertisement, stop its circulation and initiate legal action.

He added that the false listing had caused embarrassment and mental distress by suggesting financial difficulties. He also sought steps to prevent the misuse of social media platforms for circulating misleading property advertisements.

Responding to the complaint, Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), said an inquiry has been initiated. “All details related to the complaint are being collected. Once the inquiry is completed and the necessary material is available to corroborate the allegations, an FIR will be registered for taking further legal action against the suspects involved,” he said, adding cases involving fake listings and impersonation in high-value property segments are rising.