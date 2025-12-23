Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fake broker circulates distress sale ad of DLF Golf Links penthouse in Gurugram

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 07:39 am IST

Police said misleading high-value property listings and impersonation cases are rising on social media platforms.

A Gurugram resident has approached the city’s cyber police alleging that a fake property advertisement circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms has falsely projected his luxury penthouse in DLF Golf Links as a “distress deal”, causing reputational damage and mental distress, officials said.

The complaint seeks removal of the ad and action to curb misuse of WhatsApp for fraudulent real estate listings. (File photo)
The complaint seeks removal of the ad and action to curb misuse of WhatsApp for fraudulent real estate listings. (File photo)

According to the complaint submitted to the police commissioner, an unidentified individual posing as a broker has been circulating messages on WhatsApp statuses and groups claiming that a penthouse located at The Magnolias, DLF Golf Links on Golf Course Road, is being sold at a distressed price of 70 crore. The complainant stated that the property is not on sale and that he has been residing there for over a decade.

The complainant, Kunwer Sachdev, founder of Su-Kam and Su-vastika, said the misuse of such terminology was misleading and defamatory. “The use of the term ‘distress deal’ wrongly implies financial hardship and creates a false narrative in society. This is fraudulent and defamatory, and such cases are on the rise,” Sachdev said, urging police to identify the person behind the advertisement, stop its circulation and initiate legal action.

He added that the false listing had caused embarrassment and mental distress by suggesting financial difficulties. He also sought steps to prevent the misuse of social media platforms for circulating misleading property advertisements.

Responding to the complaint, Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), said an inquiry has been initiated. “All details related to the complaint are being collected. Once the inquiry is completed and the necessary material is available to corroborate the allegations, an FIR will be registered for taking further legal action against the suspects involved,” he said, adding cases involving fake listings and impersonation in high-value property segments are rising.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Fake broker circulates distress sale ad of DLF Golf Links penthouse in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Gurugram resident has reported a fake property advertisement on social media falsely portraying his luxury penthouse as a “distress deal,” causing reputational harm and mental distress. Kunwer Sachdev, the complainant, stated he has lived in the property for over a decade and seeks legal action against the perpetrator. Cybercrime officials have initiated an inquiry into the matter, acknowledging a rise in similar fraudulent cases.