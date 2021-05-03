Families fume as private ambulances charge a bomb

The surge in Covid cases in Gurugram and the subsequent rise in demand for private ambulances has left relatives of many Covid patients fuming as they find themselves paying exorbitant fares to operators to transport their loved ones. The families have and asked the district administration to cap the fares.

According to relatives, private ambulance drivers are allegedly demanding ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 to transport patients to a private hospital within a 5 km radius. For outstation transport, the drivers are allegedly demanding up to ₹1.5 lakh.

With shortage of oxygen reported across the city on Saturday and Sunday, several families have taken steps to move patients to hospitals in their home towns.

Nandkishore Deoli, whose brother-in-law was admitted in a Sector 56 hospital, said he decided to shift him to Dehradun but the ambulance driver asked him for ₹70,000. When they finally agreed to the demand, the driver raised the fee to ₹1.50 lakh, reasoning that he will have to return with an empty ambulance. “We ended up taking my brother-in-law in our private car,” he said.

Amit Kumar, brother of a critical patient who was shifted to Jaipur on Sunday, alleged that they paid ₹80,000 to the ambulance driver. “We contacted six ambulances and their prices were almost the same. We had no choice... There was no oxygen and by paying this amount, at least we have saved his life,” he said.

Ashish Singla, chief medical officer (CMO), MCG, said they operate 35 ambulances. “We are providing these ambulances free of cost, but other private ambulances do not fall in our jurisdiction... Families should contact us on 18001801817 or 1950 helpline numbers,” he said.

On the other hand, the regional transport authority (RTA) of Gurugram, said that they have provided 20 ambulances to MCG, capping the charges at ₹15/km. “We can only cap those whose requisitions are done through us. There are more than 200 private ambulances and we do not maintain their records and movements. We can only provide their registration details,” said Dhaarna Yadav, secretary, RTA, Gurugram.

Yadav said they have not received any complaints so far. “People should share videos, pictures, and details of the ambulance or drivers. We will take action as soon as we receive a complaint,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg said, “Rates of private ambulances will be notified in a day or two. We don’t want patients to suffer due to overcharging.”