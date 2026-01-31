Family claims inaction in probe of man’s death

Family members of a 42-year-old property dealer protested near the collectorate office on Saturday, alleging inaction by the police in his death, which they claim was a murder. Pawan Yadav –- resident of Dharampura village –- was found dead on a railway track between Ghaziabad and Dadri on January 15.

Pawan Yadav –- resident of Dharampura village –- was found dead on a railway track between Ghaziabad and Dadri on January 15. While the family has alleged that Yadav was murdered, police said there is no conclusive evidence to establish homicide.

According to the family, Yadav was involved in property dealings with Hemlata Sharma, Shyam Sundar, Mohit, Rinku and Rakesh. Police said Hemlata Sharma has been taken into custody under abetment to suicide, while the remaining individuals named in the FIR are yet to be traced.

“The police have failed to arrest the suspects despite repeated complaints,” a family member present at the protest site said.

Hema Yadav, sister-in-law of the deceased, claimed that the death followed a financial dispute. “They were all involved in property dealings together. Since they met frequently, Hemlata knew everything. She called Pawan in the evening and asked him to meet and settle some money matters. He left and never returned,” she said.

Hema said the family has demanded either a CBI inquiry or an SIT probe, alleging lapses in the investigation. She also claimed that when her sister-in-law went to the Badalpur police station to lodge a complaint, Hemlata was present there and admitted to the crime.

Police, however, have denied allegations of murder.

“The doctor has stated that injuries on the body were not caused by any weapon. They appear to be a result of a blunt force impact, possibly from being hit by a train or a vehicle,” said Amit Kumar Bhadana, station house officer (SHO) of Badalpur police station.

Bhadana added that investigators were also examining a possible suicide angle. “He had left his home and was living in a rented room about 150 metres away,” he said.

However, the family refuted the police’s version. “His throat was slit with a sharp weapon and the veins in his neck were cut,” alleged Mamta Yadav, Pawan’s wife.

On January 31, the family submitted a letter, also seen by HT, seeking another investigating officer. The case is currently being handled by officer Dinesh Kumar.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Pawan Kumar, said that if the family remains dissatisfied with the investigating officer, they may submit their objections within three days, after which the officer could be changed.

The protest ended by the evening after deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy assured them that the matter would be looked into.

Police also denied claims that Yadav was kidnapped, stating that CCTV footage showed him on his scooter on the morning of the incident.