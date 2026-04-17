Faridabad: 2 held for mowing down cop trying to end brawl

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly mowing down an assistant sub-inspector for intervening during a group clash in Faridabad, police said on Thursday. The deceased, Rajender Singh

Police said the incident took place on Sunday at Alampur in Dhauj between 10 am to 10 am. The officer, Rajender Singh, was under treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the arrested suspects were identified as Mohammad Alam, 24, from Alampur, working as a cab driver and Mohammad Saddam, 23, from Sirohi.

“Police was informed about a group clash in Alampur by one of the sides. The ASI was the in-charge of an emergency response team and he reached the spot,” he said.

“Both sides consisting of 10-15 people, were separated and asked them to reach the Dhauj police station to file complaints. However, Alam was infuriated with police intervention. He got into his car parked 50 metres away from the site and accelerated it towards the police team,” said Yadav.

Investigators said that before the Singh could move way, he was mowed down by Alam. Alam along with Saddam, soon fled from the spot in the car and went to a relative’s house in Nuh before being arrested from Pali chowk Faridabad.

Head constable Sonu Kumar alerted the Dhauj police station and rushed him to hospital.

Police said Alam has four cases of attempted murder registered against him in Nuh and Noida and had come out of jail almost one and half years back. Saddam also has two criminal cases registered against him in Nuh and Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi.

On complaint of the head constable, an FIR under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the duo at Dhauj police station on Sunday, police said.

After the ASI’s death, Section 103(1) (murder) was added to the FIR on Thursday. The body was also handed over to the family after an autopsy, police said.