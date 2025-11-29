Faridabad: 27-year-old man arrested for planning friend’s murder

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his 27-year-old childhood friend in Faridabad for allegedly teasing his sister, said police on Saturday. “The actual motive of the murder will be cleared after further investigation,” said the officer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the prime suspect as Ikshit (single name). The deceased was identified as Himanshu Bhatia, 27, a trader by profession. Himanshu was stabbed to death in Town number 1 of NIT Faridabad at between 1.30am and 2am on Tuesday.

Police said they have also arrested another suspect, Bharat Pandit, 30, on Wednesday. He stabbed Bhatia in the neck and fled the spot.

According to police, Ikshit, Himanshu and Pandir lived in the same locality. Himanshu and Ikshit were childhood friends, however they had enmity over a petty argument with Pandit for the last 1.5 years and initial investigation indicated that the murder was fallout of this same dispute.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said, “Ikshit had reached near Pandit’s residence on Monday night. He had also called Bhatia asking him to reach there on pretext of settling his dispute with Pandit.”

Yadav said Bhatia reached there on his motorcycle after which an argument broke out between him and Pandit. “Pandit stabbed him in the neck once which resulted in his death within a couple of minutes while Ikshitalerted his family members for help,” he added.

Investigators said that when Ikshit was detained and questioned after Pandit disclosed his involvement. Ikshit confessed to killing Bhatia with the help of Pandit. On Tuesday, Himanshu’s father, Ravi Bhatia registered a complaint at Kotwali police station.Ikshit along with Pandit were named as the accused in the murder case.

A senior police officer said that after his arrest, Ikshit told police that Bhatia had teased his sister once and he had a grudge against him for which he was planning a revenge for the last several months.

“However, there is suspicion that Ikshit did disclose the real motive,” he said, adding that there is a possibility that his sister and Himanshu were in a relationship or he used to like her, which might have bothered Ikshit.

“The actual motive will be cleared after further investigation,” said the officer.