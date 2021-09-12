Faridabad: Ashoka Enclave-3 residents allege contaminated water supply in taps, raise health concerns and seek fix

Residents of over 400 houses in Ashoka Enclave-3 area of Faridabad alleged on Sunday that they have been receiving contaminated supply of drinking water, mixed with sewage, for the past six months and that the authorities have failed to implement a permanent fix for the issue.

Residents said that they have been purchasing drinking water for over half a year due to the “foul-smelling dirty water” in the taps.

Nikhil Mathur, the general secretary of Kanishka Residency residents’ welfare association (RWA) said that the problem has become more acute over the past two months.

“The main problem is that the sewer line in Kanishka Residency was laid approximately 25 years ago, with only a six-inch diameter for the entire colony. This line carries the sewage of over 400 flats, which have over 2,000 residents. Temporary relief measures have been taken but as of today (Sunday), all manholes are overflowing with water flowing on to roads,” said Mathur.

“Residents are getting sewer mixed water in drinking water pipelines and there are several families falling sick because of this contaminated water that gets distributed in the drinking water pipeline,” he said.

PDT Acharya, a former secretary general of the Lok Sabha, who is a resident of the society, said, “Time and again, we have been complaining to the authorities for a solution, but nothing has been done. For the past three weeks, I am suffering from stomach problems because I used the tap water, by mistake, for rinsing my mouth. This problem has a simple solution of changing the sewer line and there are high-level technologies available to do it easily, but no action has been taken.”

Residents said that last month, a delegation met Kishanpal Gurjar, the union minister of state for power and heavy industries in this regard, following which action was taken by a superintending engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), but the problems started recurring last week.

Yashpal Yadav, the commissioner of MCF, said, “Due to rain over the past few days, the situation must have aggravated. The officials are already looking into the matter and we will find a permanent solution to the problem.”