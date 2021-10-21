Faridabad crime: Man, aide, held for triple murder of wife, relatives

Two persons were arrested in Faridabad for allegedly shooting dead one of the accused’s estranged wife, mother-in-law and a property dealer in Gothda Mohbtabad area, the police said on Thursday. A fourth person, the brother-in-law of the main accused, was also shot at but survived and is undergoing treatment, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place between 2am and 3am on Thursday, when the main accused, identified as Neeraj Chawla (35), is alleged to have committed the triple murder over suspicions that his wife was having an extramarital affair with the property dealer, who was a friend of his brother-in-law’s.

Chawla and his aide, Lekhraj, were arrested from the NIT area in the afternoon by the DLF crime branch, the police said. The deceased were identified as Ayesha (30), Suman (50), and Rajan Sharma (35). The police said that Chawla’s wife had separated from him around a year ago.

A statement released by the Faridabad police read, “In this incident, wife Ayesha, mother-in-law Suman and brother-in-law’s friend Rajan died on the spot and 26-year-old Gagan was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment. While undergoing treatment, Gagan gave his statement to the police that his brother-in-law had executed this murder by shooting with the help of others. On the basis of this statement, the police have registered a case under the Arms Act and sections of murder along with other relevant sections.”

The police said that besides having problems with his wife, Chawla had loaned ₹10 lakh to Gagan, and was demanding the same, which was a source of friction between them. The police said that four shots were fired from countrymade guns in the crime.

The police also rescued Chawla and Ayesha’s 12-year-old son from the scene of the crime and handed him over to his relatives.

Gagan and his friend, Sharma, used to work as property dealers in Sector 56 after moving to Faridabad from Samalkha in Panipat. On Wednesday, Gagan and Sharma had returned from a temple at night, and Sharma stayed over at Gagan’s residence.

Sube Singh, the spokesperson for the Faridabad police, said, “Three bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. A motorcycle and two countrymade pistols were recovered from the site. The case is being investigated and the accused will be presented in court on Friday.”