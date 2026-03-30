Faridabad, A private hospital in Faridabad has successfully performed a complex bilateral robotic knee replacement on a six-foot-six-inch tall Kenyan man, the hospital said on Monday, claiming to have set a world record for the procedure on the tallest patient using the largest implant size. Faridabad hospital sets record, performs robotic knee replacement on 6’6’’ Kenyan patient

According to an official statement, the surgery was led by Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, Clinical Director - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Marengo Asia Hospitals.

The patient, Victor had been suffering from severe pain in both knees for the past three to four months and was finding it increasingly difficult to walk, it said.

Despite undergoing conservative treatment in Kenya, his condition did not improve, prompting him to seek advanced care at Marengo Asia Hospitals, it added.

Following detailed evaluation and imaging at the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with advanced bilateral knee osteoarthritis that required surgery.

Dr. Aggarwal said, "Till date, bilateral robotic knee replacement surgery has rarely been performed in a patient of this height. Robotic CT-based planning helped us precisely assess implant sizing and alignment, ensuring optimal outcomes even in such a challenging case."

The robotic-assisted surgery was performed on July 20, 2025, and the patient was able to start walking within 24 hours.

Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member and Managing Director of Marengo Asia Hospitals, said, "The Excellence Award conferred upon Dr. Anurag Aggarwal is a testament to his clinical excellence, precision in robotic joint replacement, and unwavering commitment to patient outcomes. Such international recognitions not only highlight individual expertise but also reinforce Marengo Asia Hospital's dedication to bringing world-class, technology-driven healthcare to our patients."

"This case demonstrates how robotic technology enables us to handle even the most complex anatomical challenges with unmatched precision. Our focus remains on faster recovery, minimal pain, and superior functional outcomes," said Dr.Navneet Singh Chhabra, Medical Director, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.