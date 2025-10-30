15-year-old Faridabad girl kidnapped, gang raped in moving car by four men

Investigators privy to the case details said that the victim, a resident of Sector 18 and a student at a private school in Faridabad, had known the prime accused, a 22-year-old man, for around two months.

Four men have been booked for the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of a 15-year-old girl inside a moving car, police said on Wednesday, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to apprehend the accused.

According to deputy commissioner of police (central) Usha Devi, the girl had arranged to meet this individual near a local market around 7pm on Sunday. However, he arrived with three friends and convinced her to join them for a short trip in his car.

The suspects, police said, allegedly took the girl towards Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect that during the journey, she was given drinks laced with sedatives before being raped inside the moving vehicle.

“They victim was probably given some drinks laced with sedatives after which she was raped inside the car,” the DCP said. “It is yet not clear what was the exact location where the incident took place. It may have taken place while the car was on the move,” she said.

The ordeal lasted through the night, with the accused dropping the girl at her home between 3am and 3.30am on Monday, according to police.

The crime came to light when the victim’s sister, alarmed by the girl’s delirious and disoriented state after returning home, filed a formal complaint at the Old Faridabad Police Station.

After dropping the victim at her house, the prime accused immediately became untraceable, switching off his mobile phone, police said.

DCP Devi said that the victim has been so far unable to give a coherent account of the ordeal due to severe trauma. “After initial treatment at a hospital, her condition was stable following which she was discharged. We will only know the details of what transpired after she gets her statement recorded,” the DCP added.

An FIR has been registered at Old Faridabad Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, grievous hurt or to impute unchastity to a woman) and 96 (procuration of child) and sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (abetment of an offence) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Assistant commissioner of police Sanjeev Kumar, who is leading the SIT, confirmed that the prime accused is from Uttar Pradesh and is currently evading arrest.

The car used in the crime, which belongs to the suspect’s sister, has been identified but not yet recovered, Kumar said. Two police teams are conducting raids at various locations in Uttar Pradesh to apprehend the accused and his associates.