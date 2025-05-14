Faridabad: Mother throws son in canal on occult advice, arrested

A woman in Faridabad allegedly killed her two-year-old son by throwing him into a canal, after being convinced by a self-styled occult practitioner that the child was “possessed by a dark power which would kill everyone in the family”, police said on Tuesday. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the child’s body was handed over to the father after an autopsy on Tuesday. The shocking crime has left the local community in disbelief and horror. (File Photo)

The two women — 32-year-old Megha Devi, the child’s mother, and 38-year-old Meeta Bhatia, the so-called occult practitioner — were arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody after being produced before a Faridabad court on Tuesday. The complaint in the case was filed by the child’s father.

Police said the alleged murder took place late Sunday night at the BPTP bridge area near Faridabad’s Sector 14.

According to investigators, Megha and Meeta were neighbours in Sainik Colony and frequently visited each other. Meeta allegedly manipulated Megha into believing that her son was possessed by a “jinn” and would be the cause of the family’s destruction.

“Megha threw the child into the canal, believing she was saving her family. A search operation was launched immediately,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer, Faridabad Police.

Police said the child’s mother, Megha, a former private firm employee who is currently a homemaker, became convinced that her son was possessed after he fell ill around 10 months ago. Her husband, Kapil Lukra, 45, an interior designer based in Faridabad, was reportedly unaware of what she had been planning with Meeta.

The incident came to light when commuters on the bridge spotted a woman throwing a child into the canal and immediately alerted the police control room. Officers rushed to the spot and detained the woman. The boy’s father was informed shortly afterward.

He later filed a formal complaint, based on which a case was registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at BPTP police station on Monday.

“Megha and Meeta were arrested on Monday and were forwarded to judicial custody after production before a Faridabad court on Tuesday,” he said.

