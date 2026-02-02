Faridabad, A woman and her lover have been arrested, nearly 2 months after they allegedly killed her husband and dumped the body on a railway track here, police said on Monday. Faridabad police arrests woman, lover 2 months after her husband's murder

The mutilated body of an auto rickshaw driver, Suman, a native of Godda in Jharkhand, was found on the railway track in the Mewala Maharajpur area on December 1, 2025, officials said.

He was initially believed to have been hit by a train, and efforts to establish his identity continued for several days without success, police said.

On January 18, the victim's brother, Sunny, lodged a missing person complaint at Surajkund police station, following which an FIR was registered.

During investigation, police matched the body preserved at the post-mortem house with the missing person's details. The body was then identified based on clothing and physical features as Suman, police said.

The complainant alleged that his sister-in-law and her lover were involved in the murder of his brother, they added.

Police said further investigation into the case confirmed that Suman was killed, and his body was then placed on the railway tracks to frame it as an accident.

A crime branch team then detained the victim's wife, Anjani , and her associate, Riazul , from Malda district of West Bengal. Both allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning and were arrested on Sunday.

"During interrogation, the woman revealed that the murder was committed after her husband came to know about her extramarital affair," Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya said.

The accused revealed that they called Suman to the Mewala Maharajpur area on November 30, made him consume alcohol and then bludgeoned him to death with a stone near the railway tracks, police said. They then dumped his body on the railway tracks.

Police said Anjani had gone to Jharkhand after the incident and later returned to Faridabad. Suman and Anjani were married for around 15 years and had two children.

The two accused were produced before a local court and sent to four days' police remand, ACP Dahiya said.

